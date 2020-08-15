You are the owner of this article.
Teagan Neville
Teagan Neville

Teagan Neville

NEW HAMPTON, IOWA – Zach and Jane (Micek) Neville of New Hampton, Iowa are the parents of a daughter, Teagan Elizabeth Neville, born June 25, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus.

She weighed 5 pounds and was 19 ¼ inches long.

She joins sisters, Addison, Brooklyn and Peyton and brother, Will.

Grandparents are Mark and Linda Micek, Dan and Joyce Neville, all of Columbus. Great-grandparent is Regina Egger of Columbus.

