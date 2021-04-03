 Skip to main content
Topanga Baker
Topanga Baker

TOPANGA BAKER

DAVID CITY – Amanda Matchett and Jeremiah Baker are the parents of a daughter, Topanga Rue, born March 29, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She joins siblings, Gabriel, Sophia and Jayden.

