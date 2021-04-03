TOPANGA BAKER
DAVID CITY – Amanda Matchett and Jeremiah Baker are the parents of a daughter, Topanga Rue, born March 29, 2021 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins siblings, Gabriel, Sophia and Jayden.
