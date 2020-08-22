 Skip to main content
Ty Jarosz
COLUMBUS – Tyler and Kelsey (Hager) Jarosz of Duncan are the parents of a son, Ty Gregory Jarosz, born April 24, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He joins sister, Zaylee Lynn.

Grandparents are Terri Hager of Duncan, Greg Hager of Nebraska City and Lisa Jarosz of Columbus. Great-grandparent is Sharon Jarosz of Duncan Lakes. Great-great grandpa is Vic Jarosz of Norfolk.

