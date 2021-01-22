 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vincent Zysset
View Comments

Vincent Zysset

{{featured_button_text}}

Vincent Zysset

Spencer and Jennifer (Rathman) Zysset of Genoa are the parents of a son, Vincent Bruce Zysset born December 6, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

He joins sisters, Lily and Clara and brother, Carl.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News