Vincent Zysset
Spencer and Jennifer (Rathman) Zysset of Genoa are the parents of a son, Vincent Bruce Zysset born December 6, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
He joins sisters, Lily and Clara and brother, Carl.
