Willa Jane Rodehorst
GRAND ISLAND - Witt and Marie (Goering) Rodehorst of Grand Island are the parents of a daughter, Willa Jane Rodehorst, born November 23, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
She weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces.
She joins sister,Remy Rodehorst
Grandparent are Jay and Rachael Rodehorst of Columbus, Eugene Goering and step-grandma Sheila Huebert of Columbus (Grandma is late Kim Goering of Platte Center).
Great-Grandmas are Lois Rodehorst and Carolyn Wilke, both of Columbus and Joy Hansen of Lincoln.
