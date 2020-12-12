 Skip to main content
Willa Jane Rodehorst
GRAND ISLAND - Witt and Marie (Goering) Rodehorst of Grand Island are the parents of a daughter, Willa Jane Rodehorst, born November 23, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces.

She joins sister,Remy Rodehorst

Grandparent are Jay and Rachael Rodehorst of Columbus, Eugene Goering and step-grandma Sheila Huebert of Columbus (Grandma is late Kim Goering of Platte Center).

Great-Grandmas are Lois Rodehorst and Carolyn Wilke, both of Columbus and Joy Hansen of Lincoln.

