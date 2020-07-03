You are the owner of this article.
Wyatt Urban
Wyatt Urban

Wyatt Urban

COLUMBUS – Samuel and Samantha (Miller) Urban of Columbus are the parents of a son, Wyatt Anthony Urban, born May 30, 2020 at Columbus Community Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

