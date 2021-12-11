 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Card Shower

  • 0

A Card Shower is requested for Mary Chollar’s 87th Birthday on December 25th.

Please send cards to:

4115 Goedeken St.

Columbus, NE 68601

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News