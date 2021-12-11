Card Shower Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Card Shower is requested for Mary Chollar’s 87th Birthday on December 25th.Please send cards to:4115 Goedeken St.Columbus, NE 68601 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Beckham Crook Beckham Crook Daxton Potter Daxton Potter Happy 70th Birthday WOW! Terri Hoesly turns 70!