CUMMING-MEYER
COLUMBUS – Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, announce their plans for an October 3, 2020 wedding to be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church-LCMS in Columbus.
Alex, daughter of Brian and Vanessa Cumming of St. Edward received a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a 7-12 Agriculture Teacher with St. Edward Public Schools.
Justin, son of Tim and Michelle Meyer of Cornlea received an Associate’s degree in Agronomy from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He is a Farm and Ranch Specialist with Malander Family Farms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!