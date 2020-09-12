 Skip to main content
Cumming - Meyer
Cumming - Meyer

CUMMING-MEYER

COLUMBUS – Alex Cumming and Justin Meyer, both of Belgrade, announce their plans for an October 3, 2020 wedding to be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church-LCMS in Columbus.

Alex, daughter of Brian and Vanessa Cumming of St. Edward received a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a 7-12 Agriculture Teacher with St. Edward Public Schools.

Justin, son of Tim and Michelle Meyer of Cornlea received an Associate’s degree in Agronomy from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He is a Farm and Ranch Specialist with Malander Family Farms.

