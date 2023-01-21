 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dornish and Cox Engagement

Mike and Kary Dornish, of Columbus, happily announce the engagement of their son, Luke, to Jessi Cox, daughter of Jeff and Laurie Cox of Bellevue.

Luke is employed by Method Insurance in Omaha as an insurance auditor. Jessi is a Director of Behavioral Services at Mosaic, also in Omaha. The wedding will take place February 4, 2023 at City Light Church, Omaha.

