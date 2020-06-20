× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frisch-Davis

Allison Marie Davis and Calvin George Frisch are happy to announce their engagement plans for a July 25, 2020 wedding at Holy Family Church in Lindsay.

Allison is the daughter of Mike and Angie Davis of Ainsworth. Calvin is the son of Dennis and Cathy Frisch of Lindsay.

Allison is a 2013 graduate of Ainsworth Community Schools and a 2014 Northeast Community College graduate, 2016 UNL graduate with a Bachelors in Child, Youth, and Family Studies with an emphasis in nutrition, 2019 College of Saint Mary graduate with Bachelors of Rehabilitation Studies, and 2020 College of Saint Mary graduate with Masters of Occupational Therapy. She is seeking employment as an Occupational Therapist.

Calvin is a 2012 graduate of Lindsay Holy Family and 2014 graduate of Northeast Community College with an Electrical Construction and Control Degree. He is employed with Frisch Electric and is engaged in farming. They plan to make their home in the Lindsay Community.

