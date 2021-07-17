 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday

Happy 80th Birthday Carol Swantek!

Let’s shower Carol with cards and birthday wishes for her Birthday July 25.

Please send cards to:

Carol Swantek

4110 Sunset Drive

Columbus, NE 68601

