Nguyen - Bogus

BOGUS-NGUYEN

Kyle Bogus and Ngan Nguyen were united in marriage on May 2, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln. Due to restrictions from Covid-19, a reception is planned for family and friends to celebrate their marriage next summer on June 26, 2021.

Officiant was Fr. Brian Connor. Parents of the couple are Jim and Deb Bogus of Columbus, and Dong and Thuy Nguyen of Lincoln. Grandparents are Phyllis Zoucha of Columbus and Tuyet Tran of Lincoln, the late Cyril Zoucha of Columbus, the late Ken and the late Dolores Bogus of Columbus, and the late Long Nguyen of Lincoln.

Honor attendants were Connie Nguyen, maid of honor, and Bret Fry, best man. Bridesmaids were Kara Florian, Anh Nguyen, Tram Tran and Monica Mun. Groomsmen were Brad Florian, Minh Nguyen, Mike Batenhorst, and Randy Wagner.

After celebrating their marriage, the couple honeymooned in Clearwater, Florida, in August. The couple recently resides in Lincoln where Kyle is a financial specialist for the University of Nebraska and Ngan is currently attending college to become a registered nurse.

