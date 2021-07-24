2021 Columbus Mariner 11’s
Team members are:
Front Row L-R; Ryan Jakubowski, Blake Barnett, Cade Gaedeke, Quinn Jensen, Carson Wesch and Drew Mustard.
Middle Row: Logan Tomky, Kohen Erb, Joe Marksmeier, Barrett Brown, and Brodi Christensen.
Back Row: Assistant Coach Eric Mustard, Head Coach Chris Mustard, Assistant Coach Ryan Mustard, Assistant Coach Matt Wesch and Assistant Coach Rodney Chirstensen.
Congratulations Mariner 11’s of winning the USSSA AAA State Baseball Championship!
Thank you coaches and players for a very memorable season.
The proud parents of the 11’s