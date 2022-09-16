 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

48th Annual Columbus Marching Festival

  • 0

48th Annual Columbus Marching Festival

Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Parade: 10:00 a.m.

13th Street * Downtown Columbus

Field Competition: 1:00 p.m.

Memorial Stadium at Pawnee Park

Adults/$8.00; Students K-12/$5.00

Concessions available at the stadium

Cash/Credit Cards Accepted

Sponsored by: CHS Band Boosters

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News