48th Annual Columbus Marching Festival
Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Parade: 10:00 a.m.
13th Street * Downtown Columbus
Field Competition: 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Stadium at Pawnee Park
Adults/$8.00; Students K-12/$5.00
Concessions available at the stadium
Cash/Credit Cards Accepted
Sponsored by: CHS Band Boosters
