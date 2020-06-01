You are the owner of this article.
Card Shower
Card Shower

Please join the family in celebrating Vikki Mihulka’s retirement from the hospital with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to

Duncan Lakes

#10 Beaver Island Rd

Columbus, NE 68601

