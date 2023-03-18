Congratulations on your Retirement Jeff, it’s well deserved!
Can Do Auto Service will be permanently closing the shop doors as of March 31st, 2023.
**There will be an on-site Auction March 25th at the shop 1858 33rd Ave at 10am sharp.**
Love,
Your Family
