Congratulations!

Alexander J. Brandenburg, son of Mandy and Randy Brandenburg II, graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, NE. He was involved in Football, New World, Concert Choir, Bakers Dozen, All-State Music, Tri-M and National Honor Society. He is a recipient of Outstanding Student for Fine Arts for the Class of 2021, Doane University Presidential Scholarship, Music Scholarship, Doane Opportunity Grant and the Hansen Leadership Scholarship. Alex’s plans are to attend Doane University to become a Music teacher. Alexander works at McDonald’s as a Shift Manager.

Matthew L. Brandenburg, son of Mandy Brandenburg and Randy Brandenburg II, graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, NE. Matthew is an intern in Roto Mold (Dept. 27). He was involved in Marching Band, Jazz Band, New World, Concert Choir and Baker’s Dozen. He is a recipient of Doane University Van Hoy Scholarship, Music Scholarship, and Doane Opportunity Grant. Matthew’s plans are to go into the Nebraska National Guard and also to attend Doane University to Major in Computer Sciences and Minor in Music Performance. Matthew is an Intern at Behlen Manufacturing.