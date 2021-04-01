Hugs from Heaven

Charlotte Anselmo

When you feel a gentle breeze

Caress you when you sigh

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

From a loved one way up high.

If a soft and tender raindrop

Lands upon your nose

They’ve added a small kiss

As fragile as a rose.

If a song you hear fills you

With a feeling of sweet love

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

From someone special up above.

If you awaken in the morning

To a blue bird’s chirping song

It’s music sent from Heaven

To cheer you all day long.

If tiny little snowflakes

Land upon your face

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

Trimmed with Angel lace.