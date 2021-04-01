Hugs from Heaven
Charlotte Anselmo
When you feel a gentle breeze
Caress you when you sigh
It’s a hug sent from Heaven
From a loved one way up high.
If a soft and tender raindrop
Lands upon your nose
They’ve added a small kiss
As fragile as a rose.
If a song you hear fills you
With a feeling of sweet love
It’s a hug sent from Heaven
From someone special up above.
If you awaken in the morning
To a blue bird’s chirping song
It’s music sent from Heaven
To cheer you all day long.
If tiny little snowflakes
Land upon your face
It’s a hug sent from Heaven
Trimmed with Angel lace.
So keep the joy in your heart