 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hugs from Heaven
0 comments

Hugs from Heaven

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Cech

Hugs from Heaven

Charlotte Anselmo

When you feel a gentle breeze

Caress you when you sigh

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

From a loved one way up high.

If a soft and tender raindrop

Lands upon your nose

They’ve added a small kiss

As fragile as a rose.

If a song you hear fills you

With a feeling of sweet love

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

From someone special up above.

If you awaken in the morning

To a blue bird’s chirping song

It’s music sent from Heaven

To cheer you all day long.

If tiny little snowflakes

Land upon your face

It’s a hug sent from Heaven

Trimmed with Angel lace.

So keep the joy in your heart

If your lonely my dear friend

Hugs that are sent from Heaven

A broken heart will mend.

In Loving Memory of Aaron Cech

March 4, 1979 – March 29, 1999

From, Mom, Dad, Justin & Cassie

Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News