In loving memory of Aaron Cech
March 4, 1979- March 29, 1999
When I must leave you for a little while, please do not grieve,
and shed wild tears and hug your sorrow to you through the years, but start out bravely
With a gallant smile;
And for my sake, and in my name, live on and do all things the same,
feed not your loneliness on empty days, but fill each waking hour in useful ways.
Reach out your hand, in comfort and in cheer and I in turn will comfort you, and hold you near;
and never, never be afraid to die, for I am waiting for you in the sky.
In loving memory from Mom and Dad,
Justin and Cassie
Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole
