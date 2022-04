In Loving Memory of Aaron Cech

1979-1999

The Precious Gift

One gift, above all others

God gives to us to treasure

One that knows no time, no place

And one God cannot measure.

The precious, poignant, tender gifts

Of memory - that will keep

Our dear ones ever in our hearts

Although God gives them sleep.

It brings back long remembered things

A song, a word, a smile

And our world’s a better place-

Because we had them for awhile.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Justin, Cassie, Aaron Wade and Hensley Nicole

