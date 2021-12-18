 Skip to main content
In Memory

Ronnie Schmidt

3/19/39 - 10/30/21

We miss you so much,

Merry Christmas in Heaven.

Love, Sharon, Shelly & family,

Andrea & family, Becky & family

