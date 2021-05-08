Michaela Kresha
Scotus Central Catholic
Congratulations Michaela,
We are proud of you!
“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”
Love, Mom & Dad
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today