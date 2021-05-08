 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michaela Kresha
0 comments

Michaela Kresha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michaela Kresha

Scotus Central Catholic

Congratulations Michaela,

We are proud of you!

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”

Love, Mom & Dad

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News