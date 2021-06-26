Platte Center 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration 2021

Saturday, June 26th
9:00 am MUD VOLLEYBALL- Kelly Arndt, 402-270-9938
Friday, July 2nd
6:30 pm TURTLE RACES - Elmwood Park, JoAnn Brandt, 402-910-1624
Saturday, July 3th
8:00am FUN RUN -,Elmwood Park, visit website: GetMeRegistered.com/RedWhiteAndBlessed5K
Sunday, July 4th
10:30 am PARADE - Main Street
11:00 am LUNCH -Auditorium
12:00 pm KIDDIE TRACTOR PULL- Outside Auditorium
2:00pm DEMOLITION DERBY- SE side of town on 280th Ave
Questions? Contact: Bernie Greisen 402-246-2050 or Norma Gehring 402-246-6145
Sponsored by Platte Center Rescue to be held at Platte Center Auditorium
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Serving from 11:00 am until1:00 pm
Meal Includes:
Pulled Pork/Hotdog, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans Potato Chips, Ice Cream Bar, Water/Juice Drink Dine in. or Carry Out!
Cost: Adults $8.00 Children 4-10 $4.00