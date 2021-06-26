 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platte Center 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration 2021
0 Comments

Platte Center 49th Annual 4th of July Celebration 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 26th

9:00 am MUD VOLLEYBALL- Kelly Arndt, 402-270-9938

Friday, July 2nd

6:30 pm TURTLE RACES - Elmwood Park, JoAnn Brandt, 402-910-1624

Saturday, July 3th

8:00am FUN RUN -,Elmwood Park, visit website: GetMeRegistered.com/RedWhiteAndBlessed5K

Sunday, July 4th

10:30 am PARADE - Main Street

11:00 am LUNCH -Auditorium

12:00 pm KIDDIE TRACTOR PULL- Outside Auditorium

2:00pm DEMOLITION DERBY- SE side of town on 280th Ave

Questions? Contact: Bernie Greisen 402-246-2050 or Norma Gehring 402-246-6145

Sponsored by Platte Center Rescue to be held at Platte Center Auditorium

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Serving from 11:00 am until1:00 pm

Meal Includes:

Pulled Pork/Hotdog, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans Potato Chips, Ice Cream Bar, Water/Juice Drink Dine in. or Carry Out!

Cost: Adults $8.00 Children 4-10 $4.00

Children 3 & Under FREE

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salute

Congratulations!

Alexander J. Brandenburg, son of Mandy and Randy Brandenburg II, graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, NE. He was involved in Footb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News