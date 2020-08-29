Prayers to the Blessed Virgin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prayer to the Blessed Virgin

(Never known to fail)

Oh most beautiful flower of Mt. Carmel, fruitful vine, splendor of Heaven, blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity. Oh Star of the Sea, help me and show me where you are my mother.

Oh holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor in my necessity. (Make your request). There are none who can withstand your power.

Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (three times). Say this prayer for three consecutive days and then you must publish it and it will be granted to you.

Grateful thanks, BB

