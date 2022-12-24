 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remembering Our Loved Ones

Leroy Loseke

July 26, 1934 - February 16, 2022

Loving and missing you every day.

Thank you for being the best husband, father, and grandfather ever.

Your Family

