Remembering Our Loved Ones

Leroy Loseke
July 26, 1934 - February 16, 2022
Loving and missing you every day.
Thank you for being the best husband, father, and grandfather ever.
Your Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today