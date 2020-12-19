 Skip to main content
Remembering Our Loved Ones
Betty Holley

12-9-1941 – 5-19-2010

Lovingly Remembered by: Dale, Dawn, Joe, Doug, Darin, Darla, Jerry, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. We love and miss you every day.

