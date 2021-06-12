 Skip to main content
Tribute to Suzanne Murphy
Suzanne Murphy

Tribute to Suzanne Eden Brown

CHS 1966 Graduate

Born to Kenneth Brown and Bette Jan Walker

Died June 12, 2020

Was employed at Columbus Florist as a teenager, owned Nancy Bounds Modeling School (Norfolk, NE) and retired from First Texas Homes in Dallas, Texas.

Survived by daughters, Donielle Murphy, Nicole (Shane) Cabaniss, Breanna Murphy, and four grandchildren.

She was an amazing mother and grandmother with many talents. She enjoyed painting, sewing, making crafts and art and enjoyed time with the grandkids. She persevered through many challenges with grace and was the most kind hearted and giving person. She was loved by many and will forever be missed.

