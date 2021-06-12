Tribute to Suzanne Murphy
Tribute to Suzanne Eden Brown
CHS 1966 Graduate
Born to Kenneth Brown and Bette Jan Walker
Died June 12, 2020
Was employed at Columbus Florist as a teenager, owned Nancy Bounds Modeling School (Norfolk, NE) and retired from First Texas Homes in Dallas, Texas.
Survived by daughters, Donielle Murphy, Nicole (Shane) Cabaniss, Breanna Murphy, and four grandchildren.
She was an amazing mother and grandmother with many talents. She enjoyed painting, sewing, making crafts and art and enjoyed time with the grandkids. She persevered through many challenges with grace and was the most kind hearted and giving person. She was loved by many and will forever be missed.