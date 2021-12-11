The family of Clarence Shemek would like to express our heartfelt
gratitude to all the staff at Cottonwood Place and the entire Columbus
Community Hospital Hospice team for the excellent care and love given
to Dad over the past several months. We are also grateful to the visitors
who came to visit at the assisted living facility, as he enjoyed every visit.
Thank you to Father Joe at St. Isidore's Church for the many visits,
prayers and beautiful funeral mass as well as Deacons, Pallbearers and
all who participated in the mass celebration. To McKown Funeral
Home for assisting us to get through this difficult time. Thank you to
the kind ladies who prepared a most delicious funeral meal at the
Eagles Club. To our family, neighbors and friends for all the food, calls,
cards, flowers, plants, memorials, visits and love.
Last, but not least, a big thank you to Dad's most wonderful neighbors
at his home on Country Club Drive. You all have a very special place in
our hearts.
He is now in his heavenly home, with Mom, continuing to say, "I have
everything I need right here."
May God Bless you all
Tom and Kathy Shemek
Rita and Terry Huettner
Bob and Adrienne Shemek