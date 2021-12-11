The family of Clarence Shemek would like to express our heartfelt

gratitude to all the staff at Cottonwood Place and the entire Columbus

Community Hospital Hospice team for the excellent care and love given

to Dad over the past several months. We are also grateful to the visitors

who came to visit at the assisted living facility, as he enjoyed every visit.

Thank you to Father Joe at St. Isidore's Church for the many visits,

prayers and beautiful funeral mass as well as Deacons, Pallbearers and

all who participated in the mass celebration. To McKown Funeral

Home for assisting us to get through this difficult time. Thank you to

the kind ladies who prepared a most delicious funeral meal at the

Eagles Club. To our family, neighbors and friends for all the food, calls,

cards, flowers, plants, memorials, visits and love.

Last, but not least, a big thank you to Dad's most wonderful neighbors

at his home on Country Club Drive. You all have a very special place in

our hearts.

He is now in his heavenly home, with Mom, continuing to say, "I have

everything I need right here."

May God Bless you all

Tom and Kathy Shemek

Rita and Terry Huettner

Bob and Adrienne Shemek

