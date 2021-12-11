Thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for all your kindness, love and sympathy during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for your visits, calls, attendance at the vigil and funeral, the beautiful flowers for the service and memorials for charitable purposes.

Thank you to the McKown Funeral Home for their patience and help, Father Miksch for his comforting words and beautiful homily. We also want to thank the Norfolk Faith Regional Hospital for their compassionate care and the staff at Countryside in Madison for all the amazing care they gave.