 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank You

  • 0

From the Family of Clifford Shotkoski

Thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for all your kindness, love and sympathy during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for your visits, calls, attendance at the vigil and funeral, the beautiful flowers for the service and memorials for charitable purposes.

Thank you to the McKown Funeral Home for their patience and help, Father Miksch for his comforting words and beautiful homily. We also want to thank the Norfolk Faith Regional Hospital for their compassionate care and the staff at Countryside in Madison for all the amazing care they gave.

Marilyn Shotkoski

Dan Shotkoski

Larry & Traci Shotkoski & Family

Mike & Melissa Shotkoski & Family

Don & Dorothy Shotkoski

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News