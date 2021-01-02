 Skip to main content
Thank you and may God bless each of you for your thoughtfulness and for the kindness that you showed to us for our "50th Wedding Anniversary".  We were so pleased to receive your cards, messages, phone calls, flowers, gifts and memories.  It filled our hearts with joy to hear from so many of you.  You are truly the special people in our lives.

 

We also wish to thank our children, Kevin and Kristel and their families for all they do for us.  We appreciate all of you so very much!

 

Larry and CaroLyn Lueschen

