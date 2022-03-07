 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank Y ou

  • 0

I want to thank everyone who helped me celebrate my 100th birthday. Your presence at the party, cards, gifts, and kind wishes made my 100th birthday even more special. I’m thankful to have you in my life and appreciate your thoughtfulness and love. God bless you!

Mildred Preister

