On Sunday afternoon, July 7th, 1946, at the age of 12, Margie spent time playing with her relatives and friends. The next day she had a miserable headache and on Tuesday morning when she crawled out of bed and tried to stand up, she collapsed. Taken to the doctor, she was diagnosed with a new disease few people had ever heard of: polio. She spent the next
20 months in St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha, and the next 73 years in a wheelchair.
At home, she completed her education through correspondence courses, and assisted her mother doing household chores. Thirty years ago, she built a house in Platte Center, from which she served the community in many ways.
Everyone in town knew that Margie was always there, so her home became a Grand Central Station. A mother might drop by and ask: “Could you watch my daughter for several hours while I go to work? My husband will pick her up when he gets off work!”
The principal from the Elementary School might call and ask: “We have a child who is sick, could you take care of her until her parents can pick her up?”
Every child in town got to know Margie and often dropped in for cookies. On some days, after school, fifteen children might drop in for Jell-o. She helped children with their homework and their catechism lessons. One year when Father Ryberg couldn’t find a High School religion teacher, the kids came to her home and she taught them. On several occasions, when people couldn’t get home because of a blizzard, she put them up overnight.
On occasions, when the local Convenience Store was out of eggs, they would suggest they visit Margie, she would have some, or a cup of sugar, or whatever.
In 2006, Margie received the Archdiocesan “Open Wide the Door” Award for her service to her parish and community! Thank you, Margie!
Thank you, Margie! Thank you especially for your positive attitude and willingness to be of service for others these past 75 years! You truly have been a great source of inspiration to all who know you!
If you know Margie, or would like to send her a note, her address is:
Margaret (Margie) Miksch
156 A Street
Platte Center, NE 68653