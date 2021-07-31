Thank you, Margie, for a life of dedicated service and being a source of inspiration to so many!

On Sunday afternoon, July 7th, 1946, at the age of 12, Margie spent time playing with her relatives and friends. The next day she had a miserable headache and on Tuesday morning when she crawled out of bed and tried to stand up, she collapsed. Taken to the doctor, she was diagnosed with a new disease few people had ever heard of: polio. She spent the next

20 months in St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha, and the next 73 years in a wheelchair.

At home, she completed her education through correspondence courses, and assisted her mother doing household chores. Thirty years ago, she built a house in Platte Center, from which she served the community in many ways.

Everyone in town knew that Margie was always there, so her home became a Grand Central Station. A mother might drop by and ask: “Could you watch my daughter for several hours while I go to work? My husband will pick her up when he gets off work!”

The principal from the Elementary School might call and ask: “We have a child who is sick, could you take care of her until her parents can pick her up?”