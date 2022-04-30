Thank you to Everyone!!!

the community members, neighbors, truckers, farmers, and all those that provided food and water, area farmers that ran pivots, allowed tankers to be filled off their wells, farmers that brought tractors and disks, stock trailers to move babies and farmers that provided space for evacuated babies. Although this was a devastating event, it could have been so much worse, and we are truly GRATEFUL for everyone, everything, and anything our community did to help protect and save the lives of the calves and the people involved. This event was handled the best way possible, and because the community pulled together to help, we were able to save the lives of most of the calves on the calf ranch. It is extremely humbling to be a part of a community with so many generous and amazing people willing to help in any way they could. Without the support of all those that helped, it could have been a catastrophic event, not only to the calf ranch, but to area farmers and to the state. It was awesome to see our community and surrounding areas come together and their willingness to help. We are beyond thankful and want to show our appreciation to everyone! We are truly BLESSED beyond measure! Again, from all of us that are part of the Tuls Dairies Family, we thank you.