Thank you to Everyone!!!

On behalf of Summit Calf Ranch and the Tuls Dairies Family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the local fire departments and emergency personnel for their courage and bravery in fighting the fire at our calf raising facility on Saturday, April 23rd. Our Company lives out our core values daily in everything that we do. GRATEFUL is the one value that we focus on today as we write this thank

you. We are beyond grateful for the Fire Departments from Rising City, Shelby, Osceola, Bellwood, David City, Brainard, Gresham, and Ulysses. We are also GRATEFUL for the hardworking firefighters and their families, Butler County Sheriff’s department, deputies, and dispatchers. We are GRATEFUL for the number of brave employees, the leadership provided by our managers, and GRATEFUL for

the community members, neighbors, truckers, farmers, and all those that provided food and water, area farmers that ran pivots, allowed tankers to be filled off their wells, farmers that brought tractors and disks, stock trailers to move babies and farmers that provided space for evacuated babies. Although this was a devastating event, it could have been so much worse, and we are truly GRATEFUL for everyone, everything, and anything our community did to help protect and save the lives of the calves and the people involved. This event was handled the best way possible, and because the community pulled together to help, we were able to save the lives of most of the calves on the calf ranch. It is extremely humbling to be a part of a community with so many generous and amazing people willing to help in any way they could. Without the support of all those that helped, it could have been a catastrophic event, not only to the calf ranch, but to area farmers and to the state. It was awesome to see our community and surrounding areas come together and their willingness to help. We are beyond thankful and want to show our appreciation to everyone! We are truly BLESSED beyond measure! Again, from all of us that are part of the Tuls Dairies Family, we thank you.

