Thank You

After seventy years, Baumert Furniture and Floor Covering is now closed. We want to thank all of our loyal customers for their support.

The store started in 1916 by Henry Baumert and Peter Bogner. In 1949 Jim Baumert and Paul Bogner ran the store. In 1957 Jim and Marianne Baumert took over the business along with Gary and Bernie Baumert, Dave and Deb Blum and many employees.

After three generations our quality of work will carry on by two grandsons, Mitch Blum and Scott Blum.

