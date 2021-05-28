 Skip to main content
Thank You

I want to thank everyone for the cards and gifts sent to me and especially the prayers that were offered many times while I was a surgical patient at Bergan Mercy and Madonna Rehab.

Also, a big thank you to our family, friends and neighbors for the help at home. Thank God for all of you and may He bless you as generously as you were to me.

LeRoy Kracl

