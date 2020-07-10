You are the owner of this article.
Thank You
Thank You

The Family of Gary Brandt

We would like to thank everyone who has reached out through this difficult time. Whether in your thoughts and prayers, beautiful flowers, gave a memorial or other acts of kindness.

You have touched our hearts.

Our ANGEL rides in the sky and is smiling down on us!!!

