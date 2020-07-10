Return to homepage ×
The Family of Gary Brandt
We would like to thank everyone who has reached out through this difficult time. Whether in your thoughts and prayers, beautiful flowers, gave a memorial or other acts of kindness.
You have touched our hearts.
Our ANGEL rides in the sky and is smiling down on us!!!
