We are truly overwhelmed at all the kindness shown to us during Cliff's illness and passing. Special thanks to Father Rod for this hospital visits, to Father Walter for the beautiful service at McKown's, to McKown’s for helping us through this difficult time, to Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard for honoring Cliff's service to our nation, and lastly to all those who sent food, cards, flowers, prayers, memorials and the many phone calls, all this has helped ease our pain and for this we are truly grateful, you are all in our prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.