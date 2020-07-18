You are the owner of this article.
Chuck Micek

The family of Chuck Micek expresses our sincere thank you to all who remembered us at the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Your cards, memorials, phone calls, food, and Masses offered for Chuck will never be forgotten.

