With deep appreciation, the family of Helen Konicek, would like to thank our relatives, friends, co-workers and neighbors for all the support during her short illness and passing. The overwhelming kindness we received was humbling and a sweet reminder of all the lives our dear mother, grandmother and Nana touched. A special thanks to Dr. Ernst, the 2nd floor Nurses at CCH, the staff at Home Health/Hospice, Dr. Pekny and Gass Haney Funeral Home for their help to our family during this difficult time. Our sincerest thanks to everyone for your compassionate acts, words and prayers.
