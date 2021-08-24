 Skip to main content
Thank You
Thank You

THANK YOU

to all who celebrated my

90TH BIRTHDAY

I greatly enjoyed all the cards, flowers, gifts and phone calls. Thank you to Jon & Stephanie for hosting such a grand party to help me celebrate!

Marjorie Koch

