Thank you to Emerald Care’s Alzheimer unit for all they did for Marlin during his stay. We would also like to thank Reverend Murry Jay Johnston for his words of comfort at the service. We are thankful for Merle Alswager, our soloist for singing his favorite hymn. Thanks to Father Walter Jong-A-Kiem for his spiritual and emotional support. We appreciated the thoughtful, professional care from McKown Funeral Home.

Thanks also to all the friends and family who sent cards, memorials, memories, and prayers. May God bless all of you.

The Marlin Kocina Family

