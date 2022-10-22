 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Eddie T. Ziemba family wishes to thank you for your kindness in our time of loss. We deeply appreciate the receipt of food, memorials, gifts, prayers, and heartfelt messages of sympathy.

Thank you Father Joe for the perfectly timed visits with Eddie and for the beautiful services at the gravesite and at St. Isidore Church and for allowing family member, Joe Todero, the honor of playing bagpipes at the end of the church service for Eddie before he was saluted with military honors. Thank you American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard members for your presence.

Thank you to Dr. Renno, Judy Pribnow, Cancer Clinic staff, and Infusion Clinic staff in Columbus. Thank you Dr. Bertus of Norfolk and staff. Thank you to the doctors and support staff of the Columbus Hospital emergency unit, ICU, Acute Care, Ambulance staff, Hospice Care, the Columbus Fire Department Ambulance services, and Family Practice Associates for all your professional and tireless care.

Thank you Wunderlich’s Catering for the wonderful meal and facility and to the McKown Funeral Home for your genuine caring, professional support, and guidance.

Rosalee Ziemba

Selena & Ron Govlik

Cliff & Janie Ziemba

Louis Ziemba

Jeff & Casey Ziemba

