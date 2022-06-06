 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you to all our friends and family for all the kind words, memories and flowers for John Gill. Thank you to the American Legion Post Honor Guard, the service was beautiful. Thank you to McKown Funeral Home for all their hard work. Thank you to Stack ‘n Steak, all the friends John had there were very special.

