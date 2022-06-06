Thank you to all our friends and family for all the kind words, memories and flowers for John Gill. Thank you to the American Legion Post Honor Guard, the service was beautiful. Thank you to McKown Funeral Home for all their hard work. Thank you to Stack ‘n Steak, all the friends John had there were very special.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today