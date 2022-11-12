 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Words cannot express my sincere thanks to all my family for all the love and support they showed me during my long months of surgery and rehab in Lincoln. Sincere thanks to everyone for all the prayers, Masses, calls, cards, visits and flowers. It was so appreciated.

Thanks and God Bless!

Della Seda

