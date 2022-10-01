The family of Mark Nyffeler wishes to thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern, and encouragement after the loss of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

We were overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving your cards, calls, visits, memorials and kind expressions of sympathy. Your support reflects Mark’s kind and generous spirit and we feel blessed to see firsthand how many lives Mark has touched.

We wish we could thank each one of you in person. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.