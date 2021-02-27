Alice Buresh – Loseke
Born June 14, 1926 – Died February 18, 2021
The family of Alice Buresh – Loseke would like to extend a very sincere thank you to all who honored the memory of our Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother.
We would especially like to thank Fr. Walter Jong-A-Kiem & the McKown Funeral Home for their wonderful care and service.
We would like to give a special thank you to the Hill Crest Hospice Staff for their exceptional care and compassion that they gave to Alice.
Once again, thank you all!
Judy Weaver, Carolyn & Jerry Mason, Monica & Ron Scribner, Dan & Joyce Buresh, Beverly & David Rosenthal, Geri & Dave Wemhoff.