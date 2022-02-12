 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank You

  • 0
Krings Anniversary

A Great Big Thank You to all our family, friends, Fr. Joe & Duffie Trio for their cards, gifts and presence to help us celebrate our 65th Wedding Anniversary.

God has been good to us. In Thanksgiving, may God bless all of you.

Dave & Marlynn Krings

