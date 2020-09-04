 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

To my family and friends, thank you! I am so grateful to all of you for sending birthday wishes. You certainly made my 90th birthday a memorable one.

Sincerely,

Bill Allington

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

We would like to thank all our friends and family for all the beautiful cards and special wishes. We truly appreciate your thoughtfulness. Als…

Thanks

Thank You

We would like to thank all our friends and family for all the beautiful cards and special wishes. We truly appreciate your thoughtfulness. Als…

Thanks

Thank You

The Family of Steven Kallweit would like to thank everyone for the expressions of sympathy shown by memorials, food, cards, phone calls and vi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News