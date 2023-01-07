 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A big Thank You to all who remembered me on my 90th birthday with cards, visits, meals, gifts of cash and scratch-off tickets. What a fun time!

Especially to our 4 children and their spouses for all they did.

It was so much fun to turn 90!

But “Getting old ain’t for sissies”…..

Marvin Luchsinger

