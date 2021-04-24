 Skip to main content
My Momma Margarita Tejada Amezquita

Momma, as you prepare to leave Columbus after 23 years in this town, I want to thank you for raising me, loving me, and always providing everything I needed. From our trips together to Lincoln and Omaha to the mall when I was in middle school, to buying me my first cars in high school and college, and even helping me buy my house as an adult. I know you have sacrificed so much and worked so hard as a single mother to provide for us. I love you very much and will always appreciate you.

Roger Garcia

